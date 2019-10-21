Former head of Bank of England Mervyn King says policy makers “sleepwalking” toward the next financial crisis

King spoke at the International Monetary Fund meeting over the weekend

economists and policy makers seem scared to challenge old ideas

were "sleepwalking" toward the next economic and financial crisis

policy makers remain resistant to the idea that the global economy has entered a period of "secular stagnation."

"It is surprising that there has been so much resistance to the hypothesis that, not just the United States, but the world as a whole is suffering from demand-led secular stagnation,"

"It surely now time to admit that we are experiencing it,"



To deal with it, deeper economy reform is required











