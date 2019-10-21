Former head of Bank of England Mervyn King says policy makers “sleepwalking” toward the next financial crisis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

King spoke at the  International Monetary Fund meeting over the weekend

  • economists and policy makers seem scared to challenge old ideas
  • were "sleepwalking" toward the next economic and financial crisis
  • policy makers remain resistant to the idea that the global economy has entered a period of "secular stagnation."
  • "It is surprising that there has been so much resistance to the hypothesis that, not just the United States, but the world as a whole is suffering from demand-led secular stagnation,"
  • "It surely now time to admit that we are experiencing it," 
To deal with it, deeper economy reform is required


King spoke at the  International Monetary Fund meeting over the weekend
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose