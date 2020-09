Berlusconi and two sons test positive





The Italian press reports that long-time Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has the coronavirus, along with two of his sons.





He recently visited Sardinia, which is a hotspot and met with a nightclub owner who was admitted to the hospital last week with the virus.







A statement from the former PM said he took a test as a precaution and is asymptomatic. He is now quarantining at home.