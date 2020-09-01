Former Japanese defence minister Ishiba says okay to assume he is running for LDP leadership

Ishiba will be a wildcard in the leadership race

Opinion polls did show that he is the favourite to succeed Abe as prime minister, but internal politics can be ugly and that is something that may not work in his favour - especially with Suga getting backing from deputy prime minister Aso's camp.





Just be mindful of Ishiba as he is one that is unlikely to carry on with 'Abenomics' and may bring about major policy changes at the BOJ, if he is elected as prime minister.





Meanwhile, LDP policy chief, Fumio Kishida, has confirmed that he is in the running for the leadership race and vows to proceed with the current responses to the coronavirus crisis and also in efforts to revive the economy.