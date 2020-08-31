Former Japanese defence minister Ishiba set to run for LDP leadership election

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asahi News reports on the matter

Shigeru Ishiba is likely also a strong contender for the Japanese prime minister post with opinion polls showing he was the people's choice to succeed Abe.

Just be mindful of this development, as Ishiba is a strong critic of Abe and 'Abenomics' in general. He argued that "it was not sustainable" and made comments earlier saying that a weaker yen is not necessarily needed to keep the economy running smoothly.

That may play into future BOJ policies if he were to be elected as prime minister.

