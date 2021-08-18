Formula 1 confirms Japanese Grand Prix cancelled at the request of the government
Japan's ongoing virus situation sees the Suzuka race cancelled
The race was scheduled to take place on 10 October. A statement by Formula 1:
"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country."
This just rebuffs the prevailing sentiment on the virus situation in Japan at the moment.