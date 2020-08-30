Four of China's five largest state-owned banks have increased bad debt provisions
This via Reuters over the weekend
- Four of China's five largest state-owned banks said they have increased their provisions against bad debt
- Bracing for future losses due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic
- All five reported their biggest profit falls in at least a decade and an increase in soured loans when announcing their half-year results on Sunday and last week
Coming up later, PMIs from China