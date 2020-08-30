Four of China's five largest state-owned banks have increased bad debt provisions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This via Reuters over the weekend 

  • Four of China's five largest state-owned banks said they have increased their provisions against bad debt
  • Bracing for future losses due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic
  • All five reported their biggest profit falls in at least a decade and an increase in soured loans when announcing their half-year results on Sunday and last week
china banks bad loans
Coming up later, PMIs from China
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose