Four shots of decaf espresso and a light economic calendar

What's coming up today

The market is in a good mood today. Cases in Spain and Italy have flattened and New York showed a glimmer of hope.





The President has been talking up chloroquine as a treatment and the Fed continues to buy everything it can find. S&P 500 futures are up 3.8% and the Australian dollar is leading the way.





The economic calendar in the US is bare today aside from a three-year auction. For Canada we get the Bank of Canada's Q1 business outlook survey at 1430 GMT. I expect it will have lots to say about COVID-19.







Here's some food for thought from David "DJ D-Sol" Solomon, a the latest profile from the WSJ.





David Solomon, the chief of Goldman Sachs, had become his own barista. He used to swing by the Starbucks near his bank's downtown Manhattan headquarters, but now he was making his preferred drink at his SoHo apartment. The Wall Street veteran took four shots of decaf espresso and almond milk, over ice, and poured it into a Yeti supercooling mug.

Decaf espresso?





