Four years ago equities also ripped higher on the Monday before the election. Here's why

But the market appeared to be betting on Clinton





There was a big turnaround in equity markets on the Monday before the election last time as well. This is what the chart looked like into the close that day.











If you go back further, the day before the US election is usually one of the quietest of the year, but that wasn't the case in the last election or today:









So what was the story 4 years ago? Ostensibly it was that the stocks jumped after FBI determined that Hillary Clinton didn't violate any laws with her private email server. The market spiked directly on that headline in what turned out to be the right trade for the wrong reasons.





