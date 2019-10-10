Fox doubling down on the early finish to the trade talks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A Fox Business reporter tweets:

  • White House spokesman Judd Deere says, "We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travel plans at this time. " 
  • Sources close to Chinese team tell us they are planning on cutting the talks short and leaving after one day (Thursday). 
  • The US Team may find that out tomorrow

It you are just tuning in - been rumour city from Washington this evening, the chronology is from the bottom up:

