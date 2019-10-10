Fox doubling down on the early finish to the trade talks
A Fox Business reporter tweets:
- White House spokesman Judd Deere says, "We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier's travel plans at this time. "
- Sources close to Chinese team tell us they are planning on cutting the talks short and leaving after one day (Thursday).
- The US Team may find that out tomorrow
It you are just tuning in - been rumour city from Washington this evening, the chronology is from the bottom up:
- US-China trade talk early finish speculation - "an open question"
- Fox reports that yes, Chinese Trade Team will leave after one day of talks on Thursday
- White House says reports of one day trade talks are incorrect
