Fox news poll shows Trump gaining in Ohio, but Biden in the lead in other key swing states

Biden leading in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin





The polling numbers are showing:

Trump 48%. Biden 45% in Ohio

Biden 49%. Trump 44% in Wisconsin



Biden 50%. Trump 45% in Pennsylvania



Biden 52%. Trump 40% in Michigan



