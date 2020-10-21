Fox news poll shows Trump gaining in Ohio, but Biden in the lead in other key swing states

Author: Greg Michalowski

Biden leading in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Fox news is out with presidential polls from key battleground states including Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The results show Trump ahead in Ohio, but Biden leading in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

The polling numbers are showing:
  • Trump 48%. Biden 45% in Ohio
  • Biden 49%. Trump 44% in Wisconsin
  • Biden 50%. Trump 45% in Pennsylvania
  • Biden 52%. Trump 40% in Michigan

