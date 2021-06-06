Fox report on USD880bn infrastructure bipartisan agreement

ArticleBody Fox News Sunday spoke with Senator Manchin, one of the key players in negotiations.

He said talks between Republicans and Biden's administration are moving in the right direction.





Fox reports:

group of bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers are preparing to reveal a roughly $878 billion infrastructure proposal

to be paid for over the next five to eight years

There are still unresolved questions about the amount of new spending, and whether it would be better suited for an eight-year plan rather than the original five









it'll be a question if some of Biden's own party will support the 880bn figure, this is down quite a lot on 1.7tln proposals.








