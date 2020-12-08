Fox reports: Lindsey Graham hopes to have agreement on liability protections today

Fox's Edward Lawrence is tweeting:

Liability protection for employers is an obstacle a new stimulus deal before year-end. The GOP look at it as a deal breaker if not included in any stimulus deal. Democrats call it a "poison pill."

The provision would protect businesses, educational institutions, and other employers from coronavirus-related claims from workers who get sick while also regularly going into work.

The two proposals that are currently on the negotiating table both include this protection, but with different durations, which could be key to whether a stimulus deal can be reached before the new year.