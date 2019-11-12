FoxBusiness Lawrence: The EU auto tariffs may not be delayed afterall

FoxBusiness Edward Lawrence

US trade representative offices will submit a report on possible tariffs on autos and auto parts. This report will be submitted to White House by tomorrow and could allow Pres. to target specific countries and EU for tariffs on autos and auto parts

This runs counter to reports last night that the White House would delay tariffs on EU order those for 6 months.





US stocks have dipped a little after the news.

