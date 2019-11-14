FOXBusiness' Lawrence: Another deputy level trade talk between US/China trade teams today

The talks are progressing....

FoxBusiness' Edward Lawrence is tweeting that there was another deputy level trade talk between US/China trade teams today.

The saga continues.

Perhaps helping was at yesterday industrial production and retail sales came in weaker than expected.  Retail sales rose 7.2% year on year, which sounds like a lot but that matched the lowest year on year gain this year and is the lowest since 2003.  So the squeeze is still on in China to make a deal.

