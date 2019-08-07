Fox's Edward Lawrence: China expects tariffs will go to 25%

According to Edward Lawrence of Fox news as per Chinese trade sources

The tweet, highlights the way the market is tied to comments. Earlier the South China Morning News quoting a former Minister of Commerce in China, said that he expects China/US talks to continue in September. Stocks rallied. Later the China Global Times editor tweeted US and China are in a stalemate that is worse than the first round. Then Pompeo made some positive comments about "hoping" for talks with North Korea to reopen soon. Japan agreed to opening up trading with South Korea a bit. Now we get a bearish comment from a China Trade Source.







ForexLive Tweet trading at it's finest as the markets are antsy.

Well, stocks rise has stalled a bit with the Nasdaq now down -9.2 points (and back in the red).