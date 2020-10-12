Fox's Gasparino: Banks plans for at least modest workforce reductions
Bank earnings start the earnings season starting tomorrowFox's Charles Gasparino is on twitter saying:
The quarterly earnings season starts tomorrow with financials kicking off the season. Below are a list of some of the major releases this week:
Tuesday:
- Johnson & Johnson
- J.P. Morgan Chase
- Citigroup
- BlackRock
- Delta
- Bank of America
- Wells Fargo
- United
- UnitedHealth group
- Morgan Stanley
- Walgreens
- Intuitive Surgical
- Bank of New York Mellon
- Schlumberger
- JB Hunt