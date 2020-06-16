Fox News Gasparino: White House in the discussions on 4th stimulus

Fox News Charles Gasparino reports

Fox's @CGasparino is out with a tweet saying:

The talk of a $1 trillion the stimulus package has been floating around the market already today. The value-added is the $1T plus and in the details of that package including extension of the unemployment payments.  Gasping adds that the administration is also pushing for the bonuses for returning to work. 
