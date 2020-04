Latest data released by INSEE - 23 April 2020





Prior 95; revised to 94

Manufacturing confidence 82 vs 83 expected

Prior 98

Services confidence 55

Prior 92

The drop in the headline reading to 62 marks the lowest level in French business confidence since records began in 1980. The drop is largely due to a massive fall in services confidence with the stats agency noting that economic activity is reduced by 35% of normal levels.