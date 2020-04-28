France April consumer confidence 95 vs 80 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 28 April 2020


See here for global coronavirus case data
Although better-than-expected, the drop in consumer confidence this month is still the steepest on record and that exemplifies the deterioration in economic sentiment not just domestically, but in the region and globally as well.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose