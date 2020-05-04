France April final manufacturing PMI 31.5 vs 31.5 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 4 May 2020


The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial estimate, as the headline reading marks a record low for French manufacturing activity. Markit notes that:

"With the country facing its first full month of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in manufacturing output deepened in April. Production fell at a record pace amid widespread business closures which devastated both supply and demand.

"Moreover, despite the government announcing that restrictive measures will be gradually wound-down starting on the 11th of May, firms were severely pessimistic towards the business outlook. Caution around a second outbreak will likely limit the speed at which normality is resumed, and we can therefore expect any recovery to be drawn out."
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose