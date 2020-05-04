France April final manufacturing PMI 31.5 vs 31.5 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 4 May 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial estimate, as the headline reading marks a record low for French manufacturing activity. Markit notes that:
"With the country facing its first full month of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in manufacturing output deepened in April. Production fell at a record pace amid widespread business closures which devastated both supply and demand.
"Moreover, despite the government announcing that restrictive measures will be gradually wound-down starting on the 11th of May, firms were severely pessimistic towards the business outlook. Caution around a second outbreak will likely limit the speed at which normality is resumed, and we can therefore expect any recovery to be drawn out."