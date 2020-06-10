France April industrial production -20.1% vs -20.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 June 2020





Prior -16.2%

Industrial production -34.2% vs -33.1% y/y expected

Prior -17.3%

Manufacturing production -21.9% vs -18.1% m/m expected

Prior -18.2%; revised to -18.3%

Manufacturing production -37.1% vs -35.3% y/y expected

Prior -19.3%; revised to -19.4%

Needless to say, those are some ugly set of numbers for April following the already poor figures seen in March. But again, this reflects that the bottom in economic activity is seen in April amid lockdown measures related to the coronavirus outbreak.





The market is already accustomed to that notion and the focus now is on how quickly will things recover in the coming months and what the "new normal" would look like.



