Latest data released by INSEE - 30 April 2020





Prior +0.7%

CPI +0.1% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP +0.5% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior +0.8%

HICP +0.1% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

Inflation slows further this month, but not by as much as expected, as weaker energy prices continue to take a toll on price pressures across the globe.