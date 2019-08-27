France August business confidence 105 vs 104 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 27 August 2019


  • Prior 105
  • Manufacturing confidence 102 vs 101 expected
  • Prior 101
Decent figures all around here with industrial confidence seen holding steady at 102 - similar to July. This continues to underscore that sentiment towards the French economy remains somewhat decent, a reflection of conditions that isn't as bad as that of Germany.

EUR/USD holds steady at 1.1100 still, trapped in just a 9 pips range so far today.

