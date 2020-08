Latest data released by INSEE - 27 August 2020





Prior 85; revised to 84

Manufacturing confidence 93 vs 86 expected

Prior 82

Services confidence 94

Prior 88





Confidence levels in France continue to pick up in August and that just reaffirms added optimism surrounding the economic recovery for the most part. It remains to be seen if this will all feed into hard data at the end of the day but it is nonetheless encouraging at least.