France August consumer confidence 94 vs 94 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 26 August 2020


No change to the French consumer confidence level this month and this further underscores that any major recovery in economic sentiment is still seen wanting, especially with virus cases starting to be on the rise again across Europe.

The recovery in the region is still running on track, but it remains to be seen how sustainable current conditions will be considering the health crisis and the potential need for more fiscal stimulus down the road to paper up the cracks in the economy.
