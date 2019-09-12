France August final CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

Latest data released by INSEE - 12 September 2019





Final CPI +1.0% vs +1.1% y/y prelim

Final HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

Final HICP +1.3% vs +1.2% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . More or less in-line with initial estimates and that won't change anything ahead of the ECB meeting decision later today.





EUR/USD continues to sit within a narrow range (9 pips) just above the 1.1000 handle as euro traders wait with bated breath for the announcement by Draghi & co.



