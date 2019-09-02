France August final manufacturing PMI 51.1 vs 51.0 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 2 September 2019


The preliminary report can be found here. More or less similar to the initial estimate so there isn't much to really note from the release here but at least the manufacturing sector is seen moving away from contraction territory seen in July.
