France August industrial production -0.9% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 10 October 2019





Prior +0.3%

Industrial production -1.4% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior -0.2%

Manufacturing production -0.8% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.4%

Manufacturing production -1.6% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.1%

Those are some really poor figures after a mild rebound in July. This continues to suggest significant deterioration in factory activity in the euro area region and will pile more pressure on the economic outlook for Q3 and even Q4.





The only bright side in all of this is that the French economy is more dependent on services so the data here matters little. That said, if the manufacturing slump starts to spill over to services more profoundly, things will get more dicey in the coming quarters.



