France August industrial production +1.3% vs +1.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 9 October 2020

  • Prior +3.8%
  • Industrial production -6.2% vs -5.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -8.3%
  • Manufacturing production +1.0% vs +2.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +4.5%
  • Manufacturing production -7.0% vs -5.5% y/y expected
  • Prior -8.5%
French factory activity is seen improving still in August, though less than estimated, but there isn't anything here to really change the narrative that we have learned from recent PMI data. Despite the improvement, they still remain below pre-virus levels:
