INSEE - 15 September 2020

Prior +0.2%

CPI -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%

CPI YY NSA vs +0.2% prior

CPI MM NSA vs -0.1% prior

CPI NSA vs 105.19 prior



The ECB saw inflation levels marginally rising in future projections. Little sign of that here now.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The ECB saw inflation levels marginally rising in future projections. Little sign of that here now.

French inflation saw surprise spike in July before returning to more subdued levels in the August preliminary data. Data is on expectations for these Final readings showing that July's inflation spike has not gained through August. Inflation heading lower again