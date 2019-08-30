France August preliminary CPI +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected

HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior -0.2%

HICP +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

The good news here is that annual headline inflation is seen holding steady at +1.1% y/y and not dropping further. However, overall inflationary pressures remain more subdued and that is something that needs to be addressed after the fall since the turn of the year.