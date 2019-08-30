France August preliminary CPI +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 30 August 2019
- Prior -0.2%
- CPI +1.1% vs +1.0% y/y expected
- Prior +1.1%
- HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected
- Prior -0.2%
- HICP +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y expected
- Prior +1.3%
The good news here is that annual headline inflation is seen holding steady at +1.1% y/y and not dropping further. However, overall inflationary pressures remain more subdued and that is something that needs to be addressed after the fall since the turn of the year.
EUR/USD continues to linger around one-month lows at 1.1038 currently amid a firmer dollar as the euro also holds weaker since overnight trading.