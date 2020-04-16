France confirmed cases rises to 108,847 from 106,206 yesterday

France coronavirus data the reported

  • confirm coronavirus cases rises to 108,847 versus 106,206 yesterday
  • number of people in ICU units down to 6248 from 6457 on Wednesday. This is the 8th consecutive day of declines
  • number of hospitalized people is down to 31,305 from 31,779 on Wednesday. This is the 2nd consecutive day of declines
  • death toll rises by 753 on the day
  • total death toll 17,920 from 17,167 on Wednesday. Gain of 4.4%
  • death toll nursing homes rises to 6860 from 6524 yesterday

