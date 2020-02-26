France confirms 3 more cases of the new coronavirus, Iran confirms another 44 cases

France also confirms one new death, while Iran says that 19 have died so far from the disease





That is the key thing that investors should be looking at as the ongoing situation will continue to impact global trade, travel and many more businesses around the globe.







The virus may prove to be just as deadly as the common cold and may only be more fatal to older people with pre-existing conditions, but as long as the world continues to take this as serious as it is now, the medical details hardly matter.

This brings the total tally in France to 17 cases with Iran having 139 cases as of the latest update above. Again, as the number of cases start to pick up, look out for more measures by governments and countries around the world in trying to limit the spread.