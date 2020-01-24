France confirms first case of coronavirus, send case likely

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Health minister declares that first case is confirmed

First case in Bordeaux, second near Paris.

I'm having a hard time keeping count of the number of countries now.

The S&P 500 is down 4p points to 3285.
