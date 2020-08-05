France coronavirus cases rise at the fastest pace in two-months

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Troubling rise in French virus cases

Cases in France today rose by 1695 today compared to 1039 yesterday. Today's rise is the worst in two months.

This isn't an isolated incident. So many countries are seeing an uptick after relaxing lockdown measures and reopening bars/restaurants.

The next big challenge will be schools. Photos from Georgia were doing the rounds yesterday showing kids packed in high school hallways.
