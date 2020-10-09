France coronavirus cases rises to a record 20,339

Trouble in France

France coronavirus cases are being reported and they are not looking good. Cases have risen to 20,339. That is a record. 

The number of deaths rose by 68. Total deaths are now at 32,630.

The good news is the death count has remained relatively low.
