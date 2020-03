2827 people in need of life support vs 2516 prior

2931 new cases to 25,233 total

86% of deaths in people over 70



France is a very important spot to watch because it's using chloroquine more aggressively than anywhere else. If they can cut mortality rates, it's a great sign. They're currently running at just 0.53%, which is much lower than Spain or Italy though not as low as Germany. Be careful from drawing conclusions from that because different demographics have been infected in different countries.