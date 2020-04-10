France coronavirus deaths rise by 987 to 13,197

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

France coronavirus information is being released

The latest coronavirus statistics from France regarding the coronavirus numbers is being released:
  • coronavirus deaths rise by 987 to 13,197
  • coronavirus cases increased by 7120  to 124,869
Meanwhile Johns Hopkins is reporting that coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 worldwide to 100,375.  

