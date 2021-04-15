France coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000

The latest from France





France reported that another 300 people died in hospital from covid-19 on Thursday, and that brings that tally just above 100,000. That's about 0.15% of the country's population, which is awful but it's also a reminder that it's much lower than feared a year ago.





Another 5900 are still in ICUs so the number of deaths is certain to continue rising. They reported 43,507 cases yesterday and lockdown measures continue.





Europe is going to receive a huge boost to vaccine supply in May-June-July so hopefully this is the final wave.





At the same time, it's increasingly looking like the virus will be endemic. Israel is still clocking around 200 new cases per day in a country of 9 million. That's a full month after widespread vaccine availability. 60% of people have taken it but between kids and vaccine hesitancy, that might be the same kind of uptake we see elsewhere.