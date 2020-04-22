France coronavirus statistics for April 22

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Number of patients in ICU and hospitalizations point

  • Number of deaths increased to 21,340 versus 20,796 yesterday. That is a rise of a 544 or 2.61%
  • number of cases increased 181,373 from 178,172 yesterday. That is an increase of 3201 or 1.79%
  • 3201 new virus cases is the most in 4 days
See here for global coronavirus case data
