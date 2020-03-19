France death toll rises to 372 versus 264 yesterday

France's coronavirus statistics are being released

France's reporting that the death toll has risen to 372 versus 264 yesterday. That is an increase of 40.9%





They also say that 1122 people are needing a life support versus 931 yesterday. That is a rise of 20.5%







The number of cases has risen to 10,995 versus 9134 yesterday. That is an increase of 20.3%







With the number of patients on life-support moving higher, it only points to higher death toll going forward.