France December consumer confidence 95 vs 91 expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 6 January 2021


French consumer morale rebounded by a little more than expected, as this is likely driven by vaccine optimism outweighing concerns surrounding virus restrictions during the closing stages of last year.

