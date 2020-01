Latest data released by INSEE - 31 January 2020





Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.7%

Consumer spending +2.0% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%; revised to +1.0%

The monthly reading reflected a drop after the November reading was revised higher but overall consumption activity appears to be holding up decently. But the data here is merely an accompaniment to the French Q4 GDP report earlier today.