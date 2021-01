Latest data released by INSEE - 15 January 2021





CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m prelim

HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% y/y prelim

HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . This just reaffirms the more subdued inflation pressures in the euro area towards the end of last year.





We'll see how much of an improvement there will be in the months to come and whether that will be enough to shift the prevailing narrative in the market.