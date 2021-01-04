France December final manufacturing PMI 51.1 vs 51.1 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 4 January 2021
The preliminary release can be found here. No change to the initial reading as French manufacturing is seen improving in December, with firms growing more optimistic on the outlook amid hope of the vaccine being rolled out this year. Markit notes that:
"December PMI data pointed to an improved performance in the French manufacturing sector, with business conditions rebounding after November's deterioration and output returning to growth territory. These positive results came despite the country facing strict COVID-19 lockdown measures throughout the vast majority of the latest survey period and are testament to the resilience of French manufacturing businesses.
"Looking forward, the firms are very optimistic that output will continue to grow, with hopes that the available COVID-19 vaccines can restore some sort of normality to the world. For now, demand conditions remain subdued, but we expect a recovery to begin gathering pace in the second quarter of 2021."