France December final services PMI 52.4 vs 52.4 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 6 January 2020
- Composite PMI 52.0 vs 52.0 prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to initial estimates as this just reaffirms that the French economy is holding up decently but nothing too stellar - as has been the case throughout the whole of 2019 really.
Markit notes that:
"Faster headline growth at service providers helped offset stuttering manufacturing production and ensured the pace of expansion in composite activity was little-changed from November. Taking into account PMI results from the final three months of the year, the data point to economic growth of approximately 0.4% in the fourth quarter."