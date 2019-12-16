France December flash manufacturing PMI 50.3 vs 51.5 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 16 December 2019





Prior 51.7

Services PMI 52.4 vs 52.1 expected



Prior 52.2

Composite PMI 52.0 vs 52.0 expected

Prior 52.1

Some warning signs as the French manufacturing sector slumps but at least the services sector - more important for France - is still seen holding up. That leaves the composite reading more steady despite the miss in the manufacturing print.





However, if this is replicated in the German reading, it all but reaffirms that any talk of a bottom in the manufacturing recession (in Europe as well) is premature at this stage.



