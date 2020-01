France December final manufacturing PMI 50.4 vs 50.3 prelim

Latest data released by Markit - 2 January 2020









"Following two promising months in October and November, growth in the French manufacturing sector stuttered during December. The latest data revealed only a marginal increase in production and a fresh contraction in new business. This led firms to cease hiring efforts and reduce their purchases of inputs." ForexLive



The preliminary release can be found here . Little change relative to the initial print as this just reaffirms that French manufacturing growth slows further in December and that is also a similar story elsewhere around the region. Markit notes that: