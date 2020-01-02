France December final manufacturing PMI 50.4 vs 50.3 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 2 January 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. Little change relative to the initial print as this just reaffirms that French manufacturing growth slows further in December and that is also a similar story elsewhere around the region. Markit notes that:
"Following two promising months in October and November, growth in the French manufacturing sector stuttered during December. The latest data revealed only a marginal increase in production and a fresh contraction in new business. This led firms to cease hiring efforts and reduce their purchases of inputs."