France December preliminary CPI +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 3 January 2020


  • Prior +0.1%
  • CPI +1.4% vs +1.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.0%
  • HICP +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%
  • HICP +1.6% vs +1.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.2%
ForexLive
That's a decent increase in consumer inflation and that is certainly a welcome sign for the ECB. Let's see how this continues this year as it is still too early to say that price pressures are improving significantly towards the ~2% desired level just yet.

