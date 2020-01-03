France December preliminary CPI +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 3 January 2020
- Prior +0.1%
- CPI +1.4% vs +1.3% y/y expected
- Prior +1.0%
- HICP +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected
- Prior +0.1%
- HICP +1.6% vs +1.4% y/y expected
- Prior +1.2%
That's a decent increase in consumer inflation and that is certainly a welcome sign for the ECB. Let's see how this continues this year as it is still too early to say that price pressures are improving significantly towards the ~2% desired level just yet.