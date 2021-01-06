France December preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 6 January 2021


  • Prior +0.2%
  • CPI 0.0% vs +0.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • HICP +0.2% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • HICP 0.0% vs+0.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
That is a relatively poor reading to round off the year as annual headline inflation comes in at 0%. This just reaffirms the more subdued price pressures across the region towards the end of last year, which should also be reflected in the German reading later.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose