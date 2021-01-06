France December preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 6 January 2021





Prior +0.2%

CPI 0.0% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

HICP +0.2% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

HICP 0.0% vs+0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%





That is a relatively poor reading to round off the year as annual headline inflation comes in at 0%. This just reaffirms the more subdued price pressures across the region towards the end of last year, which should also be reflected in the German reading later.